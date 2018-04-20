Ariana Grande unveils new track No Tears Left To Cry

It is the singer's first release since the Manchester terror attack.

Ariana Grande has released her first new track since the Manchester Arena attack which claimed the lives of 22 concertgoers.

No Tears Left To Cry was teased by the 24-year-old through her social media channels this week and dropped at midnight on Friday in New York.

It comes just under 11 months after Grande’s concert in Manchester was targeted by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who detonated a home-made device in the foyer of the arena.

At the end of the video, directed by Dave Meyers, a bee can be seen flying off screen – an allusion to the worker bee symbol of Manchester.

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou ʍou ʇnohttps://t.co/8RDqtRLeC8 pic.twitter.com/wL7QYWbyrW — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 20, 2018

The former Nickelodeon star interrupted her Dangerous Woman tour after the bombing, returning for the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Before Tuesday Grande had not posted since January 1 and she told her followers “miss you”.

A 30-second teaser clip was watched more than a million times on Twitter before she announced the new track with a tweet saying “No tears left to cry out now” written upside down.

Grande’s half-brother Frankie James called the track a “brilliant masterpiece”.

ariana u make me so incredibly proud every singe day & today is no exception. i’m so proud of the way u have brought people from all over the 🌎 together tonight w/ #notearslefttocry. music was made to unite & with this brilliant masterpiece u have done just that. i love u. ❤️ — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) April 20, 2018

The dancer and singer wrote on Twitter: “Ariana u make me so incredibly proud every single day & today is no exception. i’m so proud of the way u have brought people from all over the world together tonight w/ #notearslefttocry.

“music was made to unite & with this brilliant masterpiece u have done just that. i love u.”

© Press Association 2018