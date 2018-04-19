Caroline Flack promises a long hot summer for Love Islanders

The presenter revealed she had seen the line-up for the upcoming fourth series.

Caroline Flack has teased a “long hot summer” is in store ahead of the return of Love Island.

The presenter of the ITV2 show revealed she had seen the line-up for the upcoming fourth series on Thursday.

She wrote on Twitter: “So I had a sneak peek at this years LOVE ISLANDERS today….. and …. it’s gonna be a LONG HOT SUMMER.”

So I had a sneak peek at this years LOVE ISLANDERS today….. and …. it’s gonna be a LONG HOT SUMMER …@LoveIsland ❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) April 19, 2018

In December ITV announced they were seeking new applicants hoping to find love in the villa, following in the footsteps of last year’s winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

The show, which was a ratings hit last year, will return for a fourth series this summer.

Cetinay and Davies were voted winners of the 2017 series, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt and Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, but announced their split at the end of last year.

The third series, hosted by Flack, ran from June 5 to July 24 2017.

© Press Association 2018