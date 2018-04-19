Kanye West announces album with Kid Cudi to be released in June

He said another project was also on its way this summer.

Kanye West has revealed he is working on a new album with fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

The US hip-hop star returned to Twitter this week with a flurry of philosophical messages, saying they form a book he is writing “in real time”.

But he took a break from the philosophy on Thursday as he announced what appeared to be two albums.

He said that one would be out on June 1 and is made up of seven tracks while the Kid Cudi project will apparently be titled Kids See Ghost.

If the records come to fruition they would be West’s first full-length releases since 2016’s Life Of Pablo.

He wrote on Twitter: “me and Cudi album June 8th,” adding in a second post: “It’s called Kids See Ghost. That’s the name of our group.”

“My album is 7 songs” and “June 1st” he posted in two other tweets.

West, father of three children with wife Kim Kardashian West, had spent Wednesday advising people not to “hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible” after getting up.

West said the tweets form part of his book, adding he will work on it whenever he has something to express.

“Oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he said.

“No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write.

“This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

West continued: “I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it.”

