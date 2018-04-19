EastEnders viewers fear for Vincent Hubbard as he plans to leave Walford

EastEnders viewers fear for Vincent Hubbard as he plans to leave Walford19th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
EastEnders viewers fear popular character Vincent Hubbard may be walking into a trap as he plans to escape into witness protection.
Vincent, portrayed by Richard Blackwood, has been gathering information on the involvement of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Aidan Maguire (Patrick Bergin) in Luke Browning’s murder.
During Thursday night’s episode he was greeted by a new detective who had been using the previous investigator’s mobile phone.
The copper then told Vincent he needed to get out of Walford immediately and to a safe location.
Blackwood confirmed he would be leaving the BBC One soap earlier this year and viewers fear his exit may be ominous as they shared their distrust over the new police officer.
@DinoGoldie wrote on Twitter: “I suspect that last minute replacement “DI” came from the same place as “Savana” the estate Agent. Vincent is about to become a resident of the same landfill housing Fatboy and Patrick’s son.”
@ItsOwenChild tweeted: “That new DI working for Phil and they’re going to kidnap Vincent?”
@MishyBabes posted: “I hope Vincent doesn’t get killed off ? I don’t trust this cop at all.”
