From Supermarket Sweep to Dale's Great Getaway - Dale Winton's gameshows

Dale Winton was perhaps best known for presenting Supermarket Sweep.

Dale Winton, who has died at the age of 62, became a household name through hosting a variety of gameshows.

He started his career as a DJ but soon made the jump to TV and went on to enjoy a successful career on primetime television.

From Supermarket Sweep to the National Lottery’s In It To Win It, here is a round-up of Winton’s gameshows.

Supermarket Sweep

Supermarket Sweep was perhaps Winton’s most famous show and catapulted him to fame.

It saw contestants split into three teams of two, each starting with a clock with 60 seconds on it.

The teams then attempted to add as much time as possible to the clock by answering questions posed by Winton.

This was followed by the Big Sweep round, which saw contestants racing around a supermarket collecting shopping items.

Whoever filled their trolley with items of the most value won the chance to enter the Super Sweep round.

Supermarket Sweep originally ran from 1993 to 2001 before a 2007 reboot.

Touch The Truck

In 2001, Winton fronted Channel 5’s Touch The Truck, which tasked a group of 20 contestants with staying in contact with a stationary vehicle.

Whoever kept hold of the truck the longest, won it.

The endurance show was filmed at the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock, Essex.

National Lottery: In It To Win It

Winton hosted the National Lottery’s In It To Win It for 18 series between 2002 and 2016.

The programme saw five contestants battle it out for the chance to win up to £100,000.

The show included the Saturday night Thunderball and Lotto draws.

Show Me What You’ve Got

Dutch production company Endemol chose Winton to host their programme Show Me What You’ve Got in 2006.

The programme did not receive a full series.

Hole In The Wall

Winton returned to the BBC in 2008 to present Hole In The Wall.

The show saw players trying to manoeuvre themselves through cutout holes of varying shapes in a large wall moving towards them as they stood in front of a swimming pool.

Hole in the Wall had two teams made up of celebrities and they competed for £10,000 prize money which they donated to their chosen charity.

Winton hosted the first series but was replaced by Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton du Beke for the second series.

Dale’s Great Getaway

In 2012 Winton hosted the one-off Dale’s Great Getaway on ITV.

It featured three families competing in a series challenges to try to win up to £15,000 and a holiday.

