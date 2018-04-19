Stefflon Don: Men do not talk to me

19th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The star also revealed that rapping helped her to overcome her shyness.

Rapper Stefflon Don has said she has to do all the work when it comes to romance because men never talk to her.

The Hurtin’ Me star, 26, said men seem to find her intimidating and do not approach her.

Don, who is currently dating someone, told ES Magazine: “I tell people all the time, men don’t talk to me.

“Even before I was a household name or whatever, when I went to clubs, people were scared to come to me because of the way I looked. They thought they was going to get turfed.

“One boy said to me, ‘You’re so intimidating!’ Out on the street, they just look at me and go, ‘Ahh, I’m not even bothering with her’.”

Don also told how rapping helped her overcome her shyness.

She said: “It used to really get to me: ‘Why am I so shy?’ Someone would say ‘Sing!’ and I couldn’t even sing. So I was like, ‘You know what, I don’t want to do this any more.’

But the star said when she rapped “it felt way better than singing”.

“It was me,” she said. “It was my comfort zone. I was never shy rapping. I’d rap everywhere.”

Don said early in her career she received a great piece of advice from fellow rapper Drake.

She said: “I remember having a conversation with Drake just before I signed. He said, ‘Make sure that whatever you do your opponent is scared of you.’

“That really stuck with me.”

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine, out Thursday April 19.

