TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

18th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday.

TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement to the Press Association: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”

No further details were announced.

Winton was a TV favourite with shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive.

© Press Association 2018

