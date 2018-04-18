TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

The Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday.

TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement to the Press Association: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”

I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton 💔 a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty ! RIP 🙏🏻 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 18, 2018

So sad to hear that the true gentleman, the charming and so kind Dale Winton has been taken from us far to soon. RIP lovely man. Xx — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) April 18, 2018

No further details were announced.

Winton was a TV favourite with shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

So so sad and shocked about the lovely Dale Winton. God bless ❤️ — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 18, 2018

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive.

