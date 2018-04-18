Busy Philipps says her BFF Michelle Williams is a dream

The actresses have been best friends since their Dawson's Creek days.

Busy Philipps has posted a sweet message about her Dawson’s Creek co-star and best friend Michelle Williams, saying she is “a dream”.

The actresses have been close friends since they worked on the teen drama together, and have teamed up again on new film I Feel Pretty.

Philipps shared a picture on Instagram of the pair on the red carpet at the premiere in Los Angeles, telling her followers: “My girlfriend is a dream in real life and in the movie @ifeelpretty.

“I hope you guys see this movie this weekend!

“We love it and the message and we hope you do too.”

© Press Association 2018