Katie Holmes shares picture of Suri on her birthday

18th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Suri turned 12 on April 18.

Katie Holmes has shared a new photograph of her daughter Suri on her 12th birthday.

The black and white image of Suri – Holmes’ daughter with her ex Tom Cruise – shows her with her face down, looking away from the camera.

A tiara emblazoned with the words “Happy Birthday” rests on her head and there are ribbons in her hair.

💕💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

The former Dawson’s Creek star added several heart emojis to the post.

Holmes previously shared what appeared to have been a snap of the party preparations. The image showed the actress smiling as she clutched a bouquet of pink and purple balloons and was captioned: “Happy :).”

Happy ?

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Holmes and Cruise were divorced in 2012, after more than five years of marriage.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after
Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018
Meet the Manchester mum and daughter who are mistaken for sisters - despite their 21 year age gap

Meet the Manchester mum and daughter who are mistaken for sisters - despite their 21 year age gap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness