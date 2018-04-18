Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in first look pictures of Maniac

The duo star in the black comedy about a pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are two strangers engaged in a bizarre pharmaceutical trial in the first images for the new Netflix series Maniac.

The highly anticipated black comedy was created by True Detective director Cary Fukunaga.

The series is a remake of the Norwegian show of the same name, by Hakon Bast Mossige and Espen PA Lervaag, which aired in 2014.

In the pictures Oscar-winner Stone and Wolf Of Wall Street star Hill can be seen dressed in grey uniforms seated in reclining chairs with panels around their head.

Maniac (Netflix)

Another picture shows the pair dressed in normal clothes and showcases Hill’s slimline physique after a significant weight loss.

Maniac (Netflix)

Yet another shows them in their grey uniforms with lanyards around their necks and patches sews on to their sleeves.

Maniac (Netflix)

The series also stars Sally Field and Justin Theroux, as well as Girls actress Jemima Kirke.

The pictures give a glimpse of Theroux’s character, showing him dressed in a white uniform and glasses and pressed up against a wall covered in buttons.

Justin Theroux in Maniac (Netflix)

There is also a shot of Field’s character, who is smiling and dressed in glasses and a red coat.

Sally Field (Netflix)

The show is expected to premiere later this year.

© Press Association 2018