Baby director: Netflix series is not social study of underage prostitution ring

18th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Andrew De Sica said the show portrays a group of teenagers facing challenges and looking for love.

The cast of Netflix series Baby (Netflix)

The director of Netflix series Baby has distanced the show from the real life scandal of an underage prostitution ring in Italy.

The Italian series is described as “a coming-of-age story that explores the unseen lives of Roman high schoolers”.

Netflix has said it is “loosely inspired by a true story, the baby squillo scandal,” adding it “will follow a group of Parioli teenagers as they defy society in their search for identity and independence against the backdrop of forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets.”

Stranger Things gives Netflix biggest streaming day of 2017
(Netflix)

Speaking at a press conference in Rome, director Andrew De Sica said the series was “not a social study”.

He added: “The true story opened a focus in the rich neighbourhood in Rome and a mood a teenager could have.

“It is not a show about sex trafficking and prostitution, it’s about six teenagers. The big issue of the show is 16 and 17-year-olds facing important challenges.

“It is not the real story of baby prostitutes.”

De Sica said he hoped to follow in the footsteps of hit show 13 Reasons Why, saying: “That was something that really inspired us in a way that it has this real close-up to the teenagers.

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

“It is a claustrophobic way of seeing school and teenagers.

“What our aim is, is to go deeply into something girls and boys are looking for – love – but it is hard so they get lost.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important
AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM
HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after
Meet the Manchester mum and daughter who are mistaken for sisters - despite their 21 year age gap

Meet the Manchester mum and daughter who are mistaken for sisters - despite their 21 year age gap
Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints

Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version