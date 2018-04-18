Claire Danes reveals she is 'seriously preggo' with her second child

18th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Homeland star announced the news during a radio interview in America.

Claire Danes has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The 39-year-old Homeland star, who has a five-year-old son with husband Hugh Dancy, told the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM: “I am pregnant. I’m like seriously preggo.”

When radio host Stern commented on how “thin” she looks, Danes joked: “Well, I’m seated.”

She added: “I’m deep into my second trimester.”

Danes, when asked if she knows the gender of the baby, said: “I’m going to keep that to myself.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is also known for her roles in films Romeo + Juliet and Stardust as well as 1990s teen drama series My So-Called Life, married British actor Dancy in 2009.

They welcomed their son Cyrus in 2012.

