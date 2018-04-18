Pink opens up about her approach to parenting

The singer has appeared on the cover of People magazine's The Beautiful Issue with her two children.

Pink has opened up about her approach to parenting and her own upbringing during an interview with People magazine.

Appearing on the front cover of The Beautiful Issue of the magazine with her children, 15-month-old Jameson Moon and six-year-old Willow Sage, the singer admitted taking a “day by day” approach to motherhood.

“The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you’re doing is working.

“That’s been the most humbling thing for me. In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and her (Willow’s) eyes are completely glazed over. I have no idea. We’ll see.”

The 38-year-old, born Alecia Moore, also reaffirmed her commitment to raising her children in a gender-neutral environment, a sentiment she expressed in a speech about body image at the MTV Video Music Awards last year.

She said: “I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I’m label-less. I don’t like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything … And I believe that a boy can do anything.

“So I have boys that flip dirt bags and I have boy friends that wear dresses. It’s all OK to me. It’s whatever floats your boat. So that’s the kind of house that we live in.”

The singer said she and her motocross competitor husband, Carey Hart, want to replicate the “free range” upbringing she had in Pennsylvania, where she rode her bike to school and played in the woods.

She explained: “I believe in affection. I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you’ll be there.

“My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out OK. I always tell Willow ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them’.”

Pink appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to celebrate her featuring on the magazine’s cover.

She told Ellen she was pleased that perceptions of beauty are evolving.

“I love the way things are changing. I love that our perception of beauty has completely been knocked on its head. And there’s nothing wrong with beautiful, and there’s nothing wrong with beautiful on the inside.

“Beautiful on the outside, it’s all different shades. It’s all different sizes. It means whatever it means to you.”

