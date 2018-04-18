Ariana Grande teases first music since Manchester Arena attack

18th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

It comes just under 11 months after her concert was targeted by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people.

Ariana Grande has teased the release of new music.

The US pop star shared the news on Twitter, suggesting a single, No Tears Left To Cry, would be released on Friday.

It comes just under 11 months after Grande’s concert in Manchester was targeted by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who detonated a home-made device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people.

Grande’s last album, Dangerous Woman, was released in May 2016.

Before Tuesday the 24-year-old had not posted since January 1 and she told her followers “miss you”.

Her manager, Scooter Braun, confirmed at the end of last year that she had been working on a new album which would have a more mature sound.

© Press Association 2018

