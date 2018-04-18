Kim Kardashian West responded to Kanye West's tweet in the best way

Kim Kardashian West responded to Kanye West's tweet in the best way18th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
The reality TV star responded hilariously to a tweet from her husband.
Chrissy Teigen has offered Kim Kardashian West her air mattress to sleep on as a joke – following a reply from Kim to her husband Kanye West’s tweet about “getting rid of everything”.
Rapper West returned to Twitter this week after a hiatus which saw him delete all his old tweets.
During a Twitter spree on Tuesday evening, he mused: “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything.”
To which his wife Kim replied: “Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!”.
Kim’s reply prompted model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen to join in the conversation and offer Kim an air mattress to sleep on.
Teigen tweeted: “I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need.”
Kim responded by saying she may need more mattresses for the kids and mused that she “needs clarity”.
She tweeted: “Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing”.
The reality TV star later tweeted to say her tweets “are a joke” and that she would “die laughing” if people thought she was being serious.
She ended her tweet: “So don’t even try it.”
