In Pictures: Musicians aim to inspire at Global Citizen Live

17th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Emeli Sande was among those speaking at the event, hoping to engage the younger generation and help end poverty.

Celebrities and public figures have come together to host an event encouraging young people to help end extreme poverty across the globe.

The Global Citizen Live night at London’s O2 Brixton Academy saw Emeli Sande, Gabrielle Aplin and more take to the stage to highlight the change people can make.

Ending extreme poverty is a realistic goal for the current generation, singer Emeli Sande said (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ending extreme poverty is ‘a realistic goal’ for the current generation, singer Emeli Sande told Press Association (Matt Crossick/PA)
The crowd donned glasses to highlight the 2.5 billion people who suffer from poor vision and do not have access to glasses (Matt Crossick/PA)
The crowd donned glasses to highlight the 2.5 billion people who suffer from poor vision and do not have access to glasses (Matt Crossick/PA)
Gabrielle Aplin was among those performing at the O2 Brixton Academy (Matt Crossick/PA)
Gabrielle Aplin was among those performing at the O2 Brixton Academy (Matt Crossick/PA)
DJ Naughty Boy enjoying his stint on stage at the event (Matt Crossick/PA)
DJ Naughty Boy enjoying his stint on stage at the event (Matt Crossick/PA)
Host Maya Jama said she hoped to use social media to encourage her young fans to back good causes (Matt Crossick/PA)
Host Maya Jama said she hoped to use social media to encourage her young fans to back good causes (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kofi Annan (left) and Hina Jilani on stage speaking to the London crowd (Matt Crossick/PA)
Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan (left) and Hina Jilani on stage speaking to the London crowd (Matt Crossick/PA)

The event was also streamed live on YouTube.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Urgent Recall Of Salads Sold In Dunnes And Aldi Stores

Urgent Recall Of Salads Sold In Dunnes And Aldi Stores
[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer

[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer
Jessie J wins China's version of The X Factor

Jessie J wins China's version of The X Factor

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches