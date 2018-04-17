In Pictures: Musicians aim to inspire at Global Citizen Live
17th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
Emeli Sande was among those speaking at the event, hoping to engage the younger generation and help end poverty.
Celebrities and public figures have come together to host an event encouraging young people to help end extreme poverty across the globe.
The Global Citizen Live night at London’s O2 Brixton Academy saw Emeli Sande, Gabrielle Aplin and more take to the stage to highlight the change people can make.
The event was also streamed live on YouTube.
