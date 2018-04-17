Victoria Beckham thanks husband David for 'special' birthday

17th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The star has celebrated turning 44 with her family and a fruit birthday cake.

Victoria Beckham has thanked her husband David for making her 44th birthday “so special”.

Alongside a photo of herself and David on Instagram she wrote: “Love u so so much @davidbeckham x Thank u for making my birthday so special x The perfect day!! All 6 of us together x kisses x.”

The businesswoman, fashion designer and former Spice Girl also shared an Instagram video story showing birthday cards from her children with the caption “kisses from my babies x”.

She shared a photo of a cake made from a watermelon and topped with strawberries and blueberries featuring the caption “They know me too well!!! Fruit birthday cake for breakfast!”.

Her former footballer husband had earlier posted “Happy birthday to this young lady… Amazing mummy @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven” alongside a black and white photo of his wife and their four children.

