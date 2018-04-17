Jessie J wins China's version of The X Factor

The star has beaten some of Asia's top performers to become the first international winner of the show Singer.

Singer Jessie J has beaten some of the biggest stars from across Asia to win China’s version of The X Factor.

An audience likely to be in the tens of millions tuned in to Singer to watch the Price Tag star wow fans with a stirring version of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

The singer is the first international act to take part in the show which, unlike The X Factor, sees professional singers go head-to-head for the title.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical.

“I am so happy I got to play a part. Here is to me being the first but not the last international artist to be on SINGER. And for the boundaries to continue to be broken.

“I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU! I still cant believe I came 1st!”

Explaining to her fans why she decided to take part in the show, she wrote: “I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out. Like why would I compete in a singing competition … I’m probably the least competitive person I know.

“I said yes because I LOVE to do the unexpected and I LOVE to represent the UK and singing everywhere I go. I LOVE to sing.

“But also it was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures. For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa.

“For the performances to be seen by millions outside of China and visa versa. And those people to discover the show was the best part.”

The singer also thanked her new fans who voted for her to win, saying: “China is an amazing place and so different to anywhere I have ever been. I have never been made to feel more welcomed and loved as I have done here.

“My team and I have been in China for 3.5 months. It’s been an amazing learning experience for all of us! We worked hard! THANK YOU! I love you all!”

