Corrie's Faye Brookes thought there would be backlash to lesbian romance

The relationship between Kate and Rana has received a positive response from fans.

Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes has said she was worried about the potential backlash when she found our her character Kate Connor was going to be in a lesbian romance with Rana Nazir.

Viewers have seen Kate and Rana (Bhavna Limbachia) fall for each other on the ITV soap and the romance has gone down well with viewers who have praised the acting and the way Corrie is handling the storyline.

But Brookes said she initially had concerns.

Asked if she was enjoying the reaction to the relationship, she said: “I am enjoying it more because at first I was sceptical when I was handed the responsibility of carrying this storyline, more so for Bhavna because I didn’t know what sort of backlash she would get.

“But it’s all been really positive and that is what Corrie does well.

“We are doing it for good and it’s been so well received that I know that we are reaching out to a lot of young girls that are of the religion that Rana is.

“I only want the best for Kate and Rana’s relationship so if there is a fandom at the moment for Kate and Rana then I am jumping on that bandwagon – completely.”

Both actresses have said they feel a huge responsibility to do justice to the story and be “a voice” for people in similar situations.

Bhavna Limbachia plays Rana (Matt Crossick/PA)

Now their relationship is out in the open in Weatherfield, Brookes said she would like to see them get their happily ever after.

She said: “Personally I would love it because I think Kate and Rana are a great dynamic on screen and people have accepted this newfound love which in the past has been taboo.

“We want to break down that barrier and I love the response from the Kana fans.

“This is groundbreaking and it’s brilliant for the LGBT community and for Rana’s religion.

“I think that’s really inspiring for the next generation so let’s go forward with that.”

The actress said she would like to see one of the women have a child.

“It would be quite significant for a lesbian couple to be married and to go through that whole process.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018