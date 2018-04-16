Viewers tickled as the Queen comments on Trump in Attenborough documentary

The film looked at a project to create a network of protected Commonwealth forests around the globe.

Television viewers were enchanted as the Queen made a joke about Donald Trump to Sir David Attenborough in their new documentary.

The pair teamed up for ITV programme The Queen’s Green Planet, which examines the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a project to create a network of protected forests around the globe.

In one scene, their conversation in the gardens of Buckingham Palace is interrupted by the sound of a helicopter flying overhead, and the Queen suggests it “sounds like President Trump, or President Obama”.

The remark went down a storm on social media, with many viewers posting crying with laughter emojis.

“I’m living for the Queen’s sassy comment about Trump,” said one person on Twitter, while another posted: “YASSSS QUEEN !!!”

I’m living for the Queen’s sassy comment about Trump. #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Roma (@romaradford) April 16, 2018

The Queen: *hears aeroplane noise* sounds like president trump. YASSSS QUEEN !!! 🤣#TheQueensGreenPlanet — Caspar Baldwin (@CasparBaldwin) April 16, 2018

“Lol at the Queen saying a noisy helicopter sounds like President @realDonaldTrump! I dare him to go on a twitter rant about her!!” said another.

Lol at the Queen saying a noisy helicopter sounds like President @realDonaldTrump! I dare him to go on a twitter rant about her!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Ryan Nolan (@RyanNolan91) April 16, 2018

“Adore her,” tweeted another fan, while one person wondered: “Did the queen just throw some shade at president trump?”

‘Sounds like Donald Trump…’ 😂 #TheQueensGreenPlanet ❤️ adore her 😍 — 💗 Kate Shaw 💗 (@KateShaw1984) April 16, 2018

Did the queen just throw some shade at president trump? 🙊🙈😂 #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Asa Mulford (@realAceStar) April 16, 2018

Many viewers said the pairing of the Queen and Sir David, who are both 91, was “a dream come true”.

One said: “The Queen and Sir David Attenborough. Absolutely smashing it.”

The Queen and Sir David Attenborough. Absolutely smashing it #TheQueensGreenPlanet pic.twitter.com/Quc5tce5l9 — Hannah Volpe (@hannahvolpe) April 16, 2018

“Her gorgeous, cheeky facial expressions and his lovely giggle. The Queen and David Attenborough are the ultimate dream team,” said another.

Her gorgeous, cheeky facial expressions and his lovely giggle. The Queen and David Attenborough are the ultimate dream team ❤️ #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Kate (@lilacs_and_wine) April 16, 2018

#TheQueensGreenPlanet The Queen and David Attenborough are a perfect match. A wonderful programme and it’ll be a classic. Love them both. — Gilly Harris (@gilleeflower) April 16, 2018

One viewer said the programme was likely to be a classic, tweeting: “The Queen and David Attenborough are a perfect match. A wonderful programme and it’ll be a classic. Love them both.”

© Press Association 2018