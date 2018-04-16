Corrie couple Kate and Rana caught in a steamy clinch

16th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The pair thought they had the house to themselves but were caught by Rana's parents.

Coronation Street viewers said they were heartbroken as Rana’s parents caught her in a clinch with her lesbian lover Kate.

In Mondays episodes of the ITV soap, Rana (Bhavna Limbachia) and Kate (Faye Brookes) thought they had the house to themselves and stripped off on the sofa.

They were kissing under a blanket when Alya (Sair Khan) arrived, with Rana’s parents in tow.

Rana’s mother and father were stunned and her father disowned her – leaving Rana in floods.

One fan posted on Twitter: “When Rana’s parents disowned her just then really broke me and now i have tears in my eyes.”

“Aww feel so sorry for rana. How can her parents treat her like that,” said another.

Many fans also praised the way both actresses have been been handling the complicated storyline.

“Poor Rana. My heart bleeds for her. @BhavnaLimbachia is playing a blinder here. She’s so good. A very talented actor,” said one.

Another said the soap was “blessed” to have Limbachia and Brookes among the cast.

“Brilliant performances tonight by the both of you,” the fan said.

“Well done you ladies are beyond amazing with your ability to portray emotions. Corrie is blessed to have you both.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country
[PIC] Longtime Corrie star announces she's PREGNANT with her second child

[PIC] Longtime Corrie star announces she's PREGNANT with her second child
[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?

Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?
Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints

Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version