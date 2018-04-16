Call The Midwife starts filming eighth series

16th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Jenny Agutter has been pictured on set in character as Sister Julienne.

Filming on the eighth series of Call The Midwife is under way.

A picture posted on the show’s official Twitter page shows cast member Jenny Agutter back in the habit, with a clapperboard reading “Slate 1, Take 1” in her hands.

“It’s happening!!! Series 8 of #callthemidwife has just started filming!!” the message says.

The BBC drama’s seventh run ended in March with a tear-jerking instalment that saw the midwives of Nonnatus House still reeling from the death of Barbara.

As it wrapped, many viewers posted messages on social media saying they were wondering how to cope without their fix every week.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?

Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?
Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country
[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer

[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer
Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints

Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints
Urgent Recall Of Salads Sold In Dunnes And Aldi Stores

Urgent Recall Of Salads Sold In Dunnes And Aldi Stores
Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak