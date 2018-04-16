Khloe Kardashian breaks Twitter silence to reveal name of her baby

16th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Khloe welcomed her first child in Cleveland last week.

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the name of her baby girl – True.

The US reality TV star, 33, welcomed her first child at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday.

On Monday she posted a photo of a room festooned with pink balloons and flowers on Twitter, saying she and the baby’s father Tristan Thompson were “overwhelmed with LOVE”.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” said the message.

“Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family!

“Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

She eventually shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

The baby is the third for the Kardashians and the Jenners this year.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi, in February, and Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West had their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

© Press Association 2018

