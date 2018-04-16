Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for music

The star won the award for his album DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music.

The US rapper and songwriter, 30, was awarded the accolade for his fourth studio album, DAMN.

He is the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prize.

The news was announced by Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy, who said the album was a “virtuosic song collection” that “offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life”.

DAMN was released in 2017 and went to number one in the US.

It was also a winner at the American Music awards and the Grammys.

© Press Association 2018