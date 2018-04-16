Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for music

16th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The star won the award for his album DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music.

The US rapper and songwriter, 30, was awarded the accolade for his fourth studio album, DAMN.

He is the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prize.

The news was announced by Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy, who said the album was a “virtuosic song collection” that “offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life”.

DAMN was released in 2017 and went to number one in the US.

It was also a winner at the American Music awards and the Grammys.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak
[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news
Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints

Irish retailer to go into LIQUIDATION following numerous customer complaints

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country
[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer

[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?

Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?