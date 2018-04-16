Manic Street Preachers could top album chart for first time in 20 years

This week's album and singles charts battle has commenced with the rock trio from Wales leading the way in the album chart.

Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers could claim their first number one on the UK album chart in nearly two decades.

Their latest offering, Resistance Is Futile, looks set to claim the top spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

‘Liverpool Revisited’ is online now A post shared by Manic Street Preachers (@manics) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:12am PDT

If the band’s album, their 13th to date, can lead the way through to Friday, it would be their first number one album since This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours reached the top position on the album chart in 1998.

The Official Charts Company says that according to their latest “sales flash”, the Manics are 4,000 combined sales ahead of The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

On Fri 13th, didactic Welsh trio Manic Street Preachers released their 13th LP. It’s another high point in a career that features an embarrassment of riches. The trio continue to find new ways to channel how inspired they are by culture whilst the world collapses around us/them👇 pic.twitter.com/zoDz2jPnS8 — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) April 16, 2018

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who was last week’s number one album placeholder with Golden, has moved down into third position on the album chart.

The UK singles chart looks set for a shake-up, according to the Charts Company, who predict that Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s latest single, One Kiss, could claim pole position by Friday.

The song, which last week was in third position on the UK singles chart, is 3,300 combined sales ahead of Drake’s Nice For What, the Charts Company figures show.

Third position on the singles chart looks set to be owned by the tune Freaky Friday, from American rapper Lil Dicky and also featuring Chris Brown.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik could be this week’s highest new entry on the charts as his new single Let Me comes in at 17th position.

