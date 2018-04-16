Hugh Grant admits he can't use Netflix

16th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actor said he misses the time when TV was simpler.

Hugh Grant has admitted he misses the days of analogue television and has not yet worked out how to use Netflix.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral star said he is still old fashioned in his tastes.

He told Pilot TV magazine: “I can’t work it. There was something I needed to see on Netflix last night and I’m in a new house and I couldn’t get it to work.

“I asked the nanny to try and even she couldn’t sort it out.”

He added: “I miss the days of the four analogue channels.”

The actor will next be seen in A Very English Scandal on BBC One in May, playing British MP and leader of the Liberal party Jeremy Thorpe, who was tried for conspiring to murder his ex-lover Norman Scott, played by his Paddington 2 co-star Ben Whishaw.

Speaking about kissing Whishaw for the show, he said: “We just went at it. I got – what do they call it – ‘pash rash’ from his beard.”

“He’s remarkably un-luvvie for a top actor. I loved him.”

© Press Association 2018

