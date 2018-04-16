Happy birthday! Susanna Reid gives Piers Morgan gift wrapped in his own face

16th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Good Morning Britain co-hosts were reunited as the show also broadcast from a new venue.

Susanna Reid has treated her Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan to a belated birthday present of a nearly £30 bottle of red wine – wrapped in paper emblazoned with Morgan’s face.

The co-hosts were reunited on Monday morning after being on hiatus as the popular ITV show also broadcast from its new location in White City.

Piers’s Angels.

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@thepiersmorgan) on

Morgan, whose 53rd birthday was at the end of March, revealed his birthday gift with a post on Instagram.

Alongside a photograph of the wine, wrapping paper and a card with his picture on it, he wrote: “A perfectly personalised belated birthday gift/card from @susannareid100. She knows the way to my heart.”

The bottle of French wine, with a label on it saying it is a Chateau Siaurac 2009, Bordeaux, France, appears to cost £28.26 on a fine wine merchants website, Richard Granger.

The Highbury Vintners website also listed what appears to be the same bottle as costing £31.

© Press Association 2018

