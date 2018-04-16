Shayne Ward: Sweets on Corrie set made me pile on the pounds

Coronation Street star Shayne Ward has said he piled on the pounds because of the sweets on the set of the soap.

The actor is set to depart the cobbles soon, after almost three years playing Aidan Connor.

It's been an eventful year for Aidan, from the breakdown of his relationship with Eva, to his heroic sacrifice for Carla. Catch him on @lorraine today from 8.30am@ShayneTWard is nominated @SoapAwards show your support for Shayne here👉 https://t.co/KGurmGnb1z pic.twitter.com/UgeBU5AFyH — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) April 16, 2018

He told ITV’s Lorraine that he joked he was getting bigger to look similar to his on-screen father Johnny Connor, played by Richard Hawley.

He said: “The guy who plays my dad, Richard Hawley, it was funny because people said, ‘You know, you put on a bit of timber’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m trying to kind of be like father like son.’

“And then I realised what I said, I was like, ‘You’re not big or anything’, but that green room was full of sweets.

“Long days and I love my food. Well I’ve lost now so I’m happy, I’ve lost about a stone and a half.”

The former X Factor star also spoke about how he deals with trolls who criticise him on social media.

He said: “I get it all the time, but I love the power of block. That is the special button on social media.

“It leaves them powerless.”

He also addressed his wedding plans after he got engaged to girlfriend Sophie Austin at Christmas.

He said: “We are not talking about plans at the minute, I think it was just getting to that point of us getting engaged was a huge moment for us.

“She wants to smash it this year with her acting because the last job she did was Call The Midwife so she is ready for this year.”

© Press Association 2018