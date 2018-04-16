John Stamos welcomes first child at 54

16th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Full House star has become a father to son Billy.

John Stamos has become a father at the age of 54 after his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

The Full House star has welcomed son Billy, named after his late father, with wife Caitlin McHugh.

#Overjoyed

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

He posted a black-and-white photograph on Instagram of the newborn lying on his chest and wrote: “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore#Overjoyed.”

Last year Stamos said he would try to be as good a father as his own was, sharing a throwback photo of himself as a baby balanced on his father’s hands.

He wrote: “I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I’m going to give it my all! #Balance #BillStamos #Hero.”

The actor has also said the pregnancy has felt like “the longest 9 months of my life”.

This is the longest 9 months of my life! #cantwait 4 #fatherhood

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Stamos and McHugh, 31, got married in February after more than two years together.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country
Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?

Lose weight WITHOUT cutting out food?
Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation

Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news
[WATCH] Ant McPartlin fights back tears over BGT contestant's story of IVF battle

[WATCH] Ant McPartlin fights back tears over BGT contestant's story of IVF battle
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version