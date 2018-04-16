John Stamos welcomes first child at 54

The Full House star has become a father to son Billy.

John Stamos has become a father at the age of 54 after his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

The Full House star has welcomed son Billy, named after his late father, with wife Caitlin McHugh.

He posted a black-and-white photograph on Instagram of the newborn lying on his chest and wrote: “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore#Overjoyed.”

Last year Stamos said he would try to be as good a father as his own was, sharing a throwback photo of himself as a baby balanced on his father’s hands.

He wrote: “I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I’m going to give it my all! #Balance #BillStamos #Hero.”

The actor has also said the pregnancy has felt like “the longest 9 months of my life”.

Stamos and McHugh, 31, got married in February after more than two years together.

