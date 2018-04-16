The Voice winner Ruti Olajugbagbe: It's strange to go back to the classroom

The student was led to victory by mentor Sir Tom Jones on the ITV show.

The Voice winner Ruti Olajugbagbe says it feels odd to be going back to college after landing a record contract.

The 18-year-old student from Essex was led to victory by mentor Sir Tom Jones on the ITV show.

She told Hello! magazine: “It’s surreal because on one hand I’m a normal 18-year-old, studying for my A-Levels, but at the same time I’m also mixing with Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am!

“But … I have my exams in June. Then I’m done.”

The singer, who has released her new single Dreams, said she will spend her first pay cheque from the track on a new guitar.

And she told the magazine: “I want to make albums. I want to tour. I want to release singles. I want to collaborate with other artists.”

She added: “I’ll still continue making music even if I don’t become what people see as successful. As long as I’m getting a bit of money and making music, I’ll be OK.”

