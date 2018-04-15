Beyonce shares images from Coachella set

The singer went through several costume changes during her performance.

Beyonce has shared a string of photos documenting her hit performance at Coachella.

The Single Ladies singer blew fans, festival-goers and fellow celebrities away with her storming set at the event in California.

After hanging up her mic, she posted a string of images from the performance on Instagram.

The first showed the star in a sparkly leotard, one of several outfits.

Another featured the twinkly fringed boots that caught the eyes of many fans.

Another showed the moment Beyonce’s rapper husband Jay Z joined her on stage.

An image that captured the Destiny’s Child reunion was also included.

The singer also shared a brief video clip from the performance.

Fans were delighted to get another look at the show, writing “love you” and “Queen” on Beyonce’s Instagram page.

