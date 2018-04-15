Ore Oduba's Strictly trophy takes pride of place - in his loo

Ore Oduba has announced that his Strictly Come Dancing trophy has taken “pride of place” – in the guest toilet.

The presenter, 32, won the coveted glitterball when he competed on the BBC dance competition in 2016.

He posted a message on social media saying that for the first time he now has a guest loo so has installed the trophy there – and warned that anyone who mistreated it would be booted out “without so much as a wipe”.

Sharing a picture of the gong on a shelf alongside a roll of toilet paper, Oduba wrote on Twitter: “For the first time in our adult lives, WE HAVE A GUEST LOO !!!

“Finally, can put this to good use….

“*note to all guests, any misuse and you’ll be out without so much as a wipe!”

He added the hashtags “#newhome” and “#prideofplace”.

Oduba and his wife Portia welcomed a son, Roman, in January.

