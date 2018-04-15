Adele dances along to Beyonce's 'Beychella' performance

15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Adele has long been a fan of Beyonce.

Adele showed she was firmly in the “Beyhive” as she shared videos of herself dancing along as Beyonce performed at Coachella.

Beyonce topped the bill of the Californian event alongside Eminem and The Weeknd, after pulling out last year because she was pregnant with her twins.

Adele, who has previously called Beyonce her “idol”, posted three videos on Instagram captioned “Beychella”, the nickname Beyonce’s fans have given the festival.

Each showed the Hello singer bopping along in a living room as the festival set played on a television behind her.

She twerked in one, danced with a trumpet in her hand in another and tossed her hair back and forth in the third clip.

Mood 1 #Beychella

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Mood 2 #Beychella

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Mood 3 #Beychella

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele’s fans were thrilled with the display, with many writing messages saying “Go girl!” and “You slay!”

The singer-songwriter has long been a fan of Beyonce, last year even trying to break her Grammy in half so she could share it with the US star.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

Parents urged to be viligant for signs of HIGHLY contagious illness following MAJOR outbreak

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Ant McPartlin fights back tears over BGT contestant's story of IVF battle

[WATCH] Ant McPartlin fights back tears over BGT contestant's story of IVF battle
Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation

Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation
Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country
Irish family issue warning after heartbreaking death of son

Irish family issue warning after heartbreaking death of son