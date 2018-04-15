Ed Sheeran tipped for cameo in Danny Boyle film

15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The singer had an acting role in Game Of Thrones last year.

Ed Sheeran is tipped to join film-maker Danny Boyle’s upcoming musical comedy.

The Shape Of You singer, 27, is in talks about a cameo part and would also write music for the film, reported The Daily Mail.

Little is known about the plot of the Working Title movie, which has a script by Richard Curtis and will be directed by Slumdog Millionaire’s Boyle.

However, it is thought Lily James and EastEnders actor Himesh Patel are also among the cast.

Lily James
Lily James (PA)

Sheeran has previously appeared onscreen in the film Bridget Jones’s Baby and hit television show Game Of Thrones.

Representatives for the singer have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Irish family issue warning after heartbreaking death of son

Irish family issue warning after heartbreaking death of son

Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation

Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Scarlett Moffatt hits back at bodyshamers after fans accuse her of editing THIS Instagram snap

[PIC] Scarlett Moffatt hits back at bodyshamers after fans accuse her of editing THIS Instagram snap
Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular children's product over choking fears

Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular children's product over choking fears
Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country

Met Éireann have just released TWO weather warnings for the ENTIRE country
[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to announce some VERY exciting news