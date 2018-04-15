Sir Ian McKellen: I've already planned my funeral and memorial service

Sir Ian McKellen: I've already planned my funeral and memorial service15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
The actor said he thinks about death every day.
Sir Ian McKellen has said he has already planned his funeral and wants his memorial service to be held in a theatre.
The Lord Of The Rings actor, 78, admitted he thinks about death “every day” and spent an evening coming up with a “wish list” for the funeral and a service to commemorate his life, reported The Sunday Times.
According to upcoming documentary, McKellen: Playing The Part, the stage and screen star said he did not want religion involved, adding: “And I would like the memorial to take place in a celebratory way — in a theatre.
“Free admission. And I’d want a lot of beautiful people.”
He said: “And when I finished this I thought, ‘Ooh, I’d love to go to that funeral.’
“So I hope I might arrange a dress rehearsal before I go.”
Sir Ian said he thinks about his mortality often.
“As I see other people getting decrepit and unable to work, I think, well, that may well happen to me…” he said.
“But in the meantime why deny myself the pleasure of rehearsing a play?”
