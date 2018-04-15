Sir Ian McKellen: I've already planned my funeral and memorial service

15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actor said he thinks about death every day.

Sir Ian McKellen has said he has already planned his funeral and wants his memorial service to be held in a theatre.

The Lord Of The Rings actor, 78, admitted he thinks about death “every day” and spent an evening coming up with a “wish list” for the funeral and a service to commemorate his life, reported The Sunday Times.

According to upcoming documentary, McKellen: Playing The Part, the stage and screen star said he did not want religion involved, adding: “And I would like the memorial to take place in a celebratory way — in a theatre.

“Free admission. And I’d want a lot of beautiful people.”

He said: “And when I finished this I thought, ‘Ooh, I’d love to go to that funeral.’

“So I hope I might arrange a dress rehearsal before I go.”

Sir Ian said he thinks about his mortality often.

“As I see other people getting decrepit and unable to work, I think, well, that may well happen to me…” he said.

“But in the meantime why deny myself the pleasure of rehearsing a play?”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE confirm 28 cases of highly CONTAGIOUS disease in Ireland

HSE confirm 28 cases of highly CONTAGIOUS disease in Ireland
Video: The good, the bad and the inexplicable fashion from Ladies Day at Aintree

Video: The good, the bad and the inexplicable fashion from Ladies Day at Aintree
Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular children's product over choking fears

Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular children's product over choking fears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Eating THIS can actually help weight loss

Eating THIS can actually help weight loss

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[WATCH] Ant McPartlin fights back tears over BGT contestant's story of IVF battle

[WATCH] Ant McPartlin fights back tears over BGT contestant's story of IVF battle
Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation

Food Safety Authority issues URGENT product recall from over RAT infestation