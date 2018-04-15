Corrie's Jennie McAlpine is expecting another baby

15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Fiz Stape actress already has a three-year-old son.

Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine has announced that she is expecting another child.

The star, who already has a three-year-old son, posted a message on Twitter saying that she and husband Chris Farr were going to be parents again.

She wrote: “We’ve got a bit of news.

“Pur (sic) baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year.

“We can’t wait to meet you precious one x.”

The couple’s new arrival will be a sibling for son Albert, who was born in November 2014.

McAlpine’s Corrie co-stars were among those to post their congratulations.

Catherine Tyldesley tweeted a string of heart emojis, while Samia Longchambon wrote: “Oh wow Jen! Fabulous news… congrats to you all darling!”

McAlpine, 34, plays Fiz Stape in the ITV soap.

© Press Association 2018

