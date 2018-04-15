Piers Morgan prepares for return to Good Morning Britain

15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The co-host, who presents the show with Susanna Reid, has been away for a short spell.

Piers Morgan will be back on Good Morning Britain on Monday – but from a new location.

The co-host, who presents the ITV show with Susanna Reid, has been away for a short spell.

But he will be back on Monday from the breakfast show’s new studio in west London.

He updated fans on Twitter, writing: “Testing out our fancy new studio. See you all tomorrow morning at 6am.”

And Good Morning Britain joked: “He’s back. We’re so sorry.”

Morgan recently told how when he first joined the programme in late 2015, he found the early alarm call too gruelling.

“I used to get up at 3.45am and that was killing me. Then they let me come in a bit later,” the former Britain’s Got Talent judge said.

© Press Association 2018

