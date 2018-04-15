Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child at Coachella

15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

She also sang songs from her acclaimed album Lemonade.

Beyonce at Coachella (Frank Micelotta/REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce wowed crowds as she took to the stage at Coachella after pulling out last year because of her pregnancy.

The singer, 36, topped the bill of the Californian event alongside Eminem and The Weeknd.

“Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” CNN reported the singer as saying.

The star and husband Jay Z became parents to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, expanding their family, in June.

The singer reunited with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, to sing some of the group’s biggest hits, including Say My Name, Soldier and Lose My Breath.

They last performed together during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

Bey also sang songs from her acclaimed album Lemonade and  performed with her rapper husband, at the festival, nicknamed Beychella by her fans.

