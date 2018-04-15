Royal appointment for Zoe Ball

15th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Queen's 92nd birthday is being celebrated with a programme of songs from across the decades.

Zoe Ball has signed up to host BBC One show The Queen’s Birthday Party at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Queen’s 92nd birthday is being celebrated with songs from across the decades.

The concert will be attended by the Queen and many members of the royal family, the BBC said.

Ball, 47, will present the show, airing live on BBC One and Radio 2, with performances from Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Sting and Shaggy, Shawn Mendes, Anne-Marie and Craig David.

Kylie Minogue (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Latest performers announced include Laura Mvula, Jamie Cullum, Alfie Boe and The Voice’s Donel Mangena.

The concert will also feature music from musicals, such as Oklahoma! and My Fair Lady, from classically trained singer and Call The Midwife actress Helen George, Welsh actor Luke Evans, and actor and Strictly Come Dancing champion Tom Chambers.

Ball said: “I’m ridiculously excited to be presenting what must surely be the best birthday party ever.”

The Strictly: It Takes Two host added: “We’ll make sure Her Majesty has a fantastic 92nd birthday and enjoys this ultimate celebration of music in her honour.”

The concert will feature performances from artists from across the Commonwealth and music from over the decades, starting from the George Formby Society “capturing the sound of the 1930s with a ukulele ensemble number”.

© Press Association 2018

