Britain's Got Talent fans welcome Ant's appearance on the show

The TV duo appeared together in the episode, recorded in January.

Britain’s Got Talent fans have welcomed Ant’s appearance alongside co-host Dec on the TV talent show.

The TV duo appeared together in the episode, which was recorded in January.

Since the scenes were filmed, Ant has been charged with drink-driving and stepped down from his TV commitments, with Dec hosting the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

Fans enjoyed seeing the pair together.

Amy Lee wrote on Twitter: “It’s good to see Ant back on our screens.”

@chazzyj wrote: “I know it’s pre-recorded but it’s been great having Ant back on the TV this weekend.”

‏@StephXaria wrote: “Watching Britain’s Got Talent and loving the acts and seeing Ant and Dec back together again!!! (Even pre-recorded).”

Watching Britain’s Got Talent and loving the acts and seeing Ant and Dec back together again!!! (Even pre-recorded) #antanddec #BritainsGotTalent — Steph (@StephXaria) April 14, 2018

Some viewers said they wanted to see more of the presenters.

“There wasn’t enough Ant and Dec content for my liking”, @humbug83 said.

There wasn't enough Ant & Dec content for my liking #bgt #BritainsGotTalent — Sophie (@humbug83) April 14, 2018

Ant was brought to tears by an act on the show.

Magician Marc Spelmann, from north London, wowed the judges and hosts with his trick, which featured a Rubik’s cube, crayons, and his wife’s favourite book.

Marc Spelmann auditionning (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames ITV)

But he said the real magic was the birth of his daughter, who was born following IVF.

Bookies are now tipping the contestant to win the ITV show after he earned a golden buzzer straight through to the semi-finals.

Britain’s Got Talent (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

Ant was seen laughing and dancing in the episode, and was close to tears as Spelmann’s trick played out.

“You got me in tears, man – remarkable,” Ant told the contestant.

Ant and Dec (Matt Crossick/PA)

And Dec tweeted afterwards “Good eh!? D”

Ant is expected to be seen throughout the auditions, which run to the end of May, but will be absent from the full week of live shows.

ITV confirmed this week that Dec will be hosting the live shows solo after he presented the final two episodes of the duo’s Saturday Night Takeaway without his TV partner of almost 30 years.

The pair have fronted BGT since its inception in 2007 and saw an escapologist, a gospel choir and a dance troupe set up by Diversity star Ashley Banjo all make it through in Saturday night’s episode.

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden returned as judges.

ICYMI: Hope you've got a comical amount of hankies up that sleeve @IamSPELMANN, because we're all gonna need one… 😢😢😢 #BGT pic.twitter.com/AESrbm1wGa — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) April 14, 2018

Ant was charged by postal requisition on March 21 after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on ITV next Saturday.

© Press Association 2018