Tributes paid to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest film-maker Milos Forman

Antonio Banderas said the director, who has died aged 86, was a 'master in the portrayal of the human condition'.

Tributes have been paid to Oscar-winning One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest director Milos Forman following his death at the age of 86.

Actor Antonio Banderas was among those to remember the Czech-born film-maker, also known for Amadeus (1984), The People vs Larry Flynt (1996) and Man On The Moon (1999).

Banderas said on Twitter: “Milos Forman has left us.

“Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP.”

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski, who made Man On The Moon and The People vs Larry Flynt with Forman, wrote: “Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher.

“He was a master film-maker – no-one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behaviour. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure.

“Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter.”

Director Edgar Wright also paid tribute, writing: “Very sad to hear that the great director Milos Forman has passed away.

“He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP.”

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, the 1975 film starring Jack Nicholson, and Amadeus both triumphed at the Oscars.

