MasterChef viewers call for champion to open a restaurant

13th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Fans said they would be first in line to try his cooking.

MasterChef fans have celebrated as Kenny Tutt was named champion in the cooking competition and called on him to open a restaurant.

The bank manager dazzled judges with his final dishes and won the support of viewers watching at home.

One wrote on Twitter: “I liked all 3 that made it to the final but from the moment they reached the final I was hoping Kenny would win. So happy that he did.”

Another wrote: “#MasterChefUK absolutely loving a bit of Kenny winning – lovely bloke and cooked up a storm in the final.”

Another viewer said he would be keen to patronise a restaurant opened by Tutt.

He wrote: “@kennnytutt what a final!!! What a gent too!! Kenny, get that restaurant open soon, we’d be honoured to book a table. #Legend.”

Another said: “@kennnytutt absolutely buzzing that you won masterchef 2018, you have been my favourite from the start, absolutely deserved winner, your life just changed! Let me know when the restaurant opens! #MasterChefUK #champion.”

Another added: “Fantastic final! #Kenny deserved to win – best cook for me! So happy for him – well done! Let me know when you open up a restaurant… I’ll be the first there!”

Yet another said he would book a table at Tutt’s restaurant, writing: “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! So happy for you Kenny! Very very well done! Please can I be on your guest list for when you open your restaurant? It would be an pleasure! Well done mate!!”

Tutt beat off competition from David Crichton and  Nawamin Pinpathomrat to win the show.

