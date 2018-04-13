Huey Lewis And The News cancel all shows after frontman suffers hearing loss

The singer has apologised to fans and hopes to perform again.

Huey Lewis And The News have cancelled all their upcoming live shows after the band’s frontman suffered hearing loss.

Lewis, 67, said he hopes he will be able to perform again one day but has axed all 2018 performances.

A statement on the band’s website and Twitter account, said: “Two-and-a-half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing.

“Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch.

“I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve.

“Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologise to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us.

“I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

