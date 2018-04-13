Khloe Kardashian's baby expands next generation of reality TV stars

13th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The little girl joins the growing family.

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson is the latest addition to the expanding new generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Here is a run-down of the children that will inherit the keys to the reality television kingdom.

Mason Dash Disick

The eight-year-old boy is the oldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and her former long-term partner Scott Disick.

Penelope Scotland Disick

The five-year-old is the second child of the former couple. Her birth was filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kourtney pulled her out during labour.

North West

The four-year-old girl is the first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and is a regular feature on her mother’s Instagram page.

The little girl has shown an affinity for fashion and is frequently pictured in a ballet tutu.

Reign Aston Disick

The three-year-old is the youngest son of Kourtney and Disick and has the same birthday as his brother Mason.

Saint West

The little boy, two, is the second child of Kim and West. He was recently treated in hospital for three days for pneumonia and Kim said: “My precious baby boy is so strong.”

Dream Renee Kardashian

Dream, one, is Robert Kardashian’s daughter with Blac Chyna. The couple became engaged during the pregnancy but the relationship has since ended.

Chyna shared a video of a mannequin challenge from the delivery room.

Chicago West

The three-month-old baby girl is the third child of Kim and West, who was born via surrogate in January.

Stormi Webster

The baby girl, who is two months old, is the first child of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster.

Jenner kept her pregnancy almost completely private, and revealed the birth on Instagram and in a YouTube video.

