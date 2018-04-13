Kim Kardashian reveals she held sister Khloe's leg during birth

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have just added another girl to their clan.

Kim Kardashian West has congratulated her sister Khloe Kardashian on her “beautiful” newborn daughter, and joked about holding her leg while she gave birth.

Khloe welcomed her first child at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Reality TV star Kim tweeted: “@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful!

“You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

She added in a second tweet for her 59.6 million fans: “You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!”

Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner had previously celebrated the new addition in a Snapchat post, which read: “Kongrats, Khloe! It’s a girl!”

Hours after the birth, Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner shared a post on Instagram, with a video of her daughter Kendall Jenner saying the word “baby” repeatedly – and that she was “blessed”.

Khloe’s sister Kourtney also referred to a little girl having joined the clan when she shared a photo of her daughter Penelope with Kardashian’s West’s daughter North and the daughter of a family friend on Instagram.

Khloe, 33, did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

She eventually shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

Khloe’s baby is the third for the Kardashians and the Jenners this year.

Kylie welcomed her first child, Stormi, in February, and Kim and husband Kanye West had their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

