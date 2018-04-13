New suspect held in Kim Kardashian robbery case in Paris

An investigative judge is expected to file preliminary charges.

A new suspect is facing potential charges in the investigation into a 2016 jewellery heist in Paris targeting Kim Kardashian West.

A judicial official said the suspect was detained on Tuesday, and is meeting an investigative judge who is expected to file preliminary charges.

The official did not identify the suspect or provide other details.

French police at the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Ten people have been charged in the case. The alleged mastermind wrote the reality TV star an apology letter from his prison cell.

Robbers allegedly forced their way into the apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week, tied her up and stole more than 10 million dollars (£7 million) of jewellery.

She said the experience made her less materialistic.

