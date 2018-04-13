New suspect held in Kim Kardashian robbery case in Paris

13th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

An investigative judge is expected to file preliminary charges.

A new suspect is facing potential charges in the investigation into a 2016 jewellery heist in Paris targeting Kim Kardashian West.

A judicial official said the suspect was detained on Tuesday, and is meeting an investigative judge who is expected to file preliminary charges.

The official did not identify the suspect or provide other details.

French police at the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)
French police at the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Ten people have been charged in the case. The alleged mastermind wrote the reality TV star an apology letter from his prison cell.

Robbers allegedly forced their way into the apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week, tied her up and stole more than 10 million dollars (£7 million) of jewellery.

She said the experience made her less materialistic.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the most popular baby names of 2018 so far

These are the most popular baby names of 2018 so far
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam
Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure

Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Vogue Williams ACCIDENTALLY revealed the sex of her baby during TV appearance

[WATCH] Vogue Williams ACCIDENTALLY revealed the sex of her baby during TV appearance
The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36

The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36
ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version