Stephen Mulhern 'excited' to be fronting National Lottery show

Viewers could be in for a double dose of Stephen Mulhern after he signed up to front the National Lottery show for ITV.

Mulhern will make his debut hosting the new-look show during the advert break for Britain’s Got Talent on ITV on Saturday.

Mulhern will also be seen hosting Britain’s Got More Talent on ITV2 on Saturday night.

Take a look behind the scenes of our exciting new #Lotto results with @StephenMulhern, which kicks off this Saturday during the first ad break in @BGT at 8:15pm 📺. Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/hk5wdDDlH9 — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) April 12, 2018

The Lotto results show previously aired on BBC1, before moving to BBC iPlayer.

Mulhern said of the weekly Lottery slot: “The National Lottery is an iconic institution and I’m hugely excited to be part of its return to primetime Saturday night TV. “

© Press Association 2018