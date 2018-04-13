Couples to make sex tape for fly-on-the-wall Channel 4 series

13th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The four-part reality show is billed as a 'ground-breaking experiment'.

Couples will make their own “sex tape” in a new Channel 4 show.

The four-part reality TV series, featuring three couples in each episode, is billed as a ground-breaking “social experiment”.

Arguing couples will have their home rigged with cameras to capture everything from their rows and the reconciliation to the sex.

In each episode, the couples, hoping to fix their relationships, meet each other, along with a sex therapist, for a “new therapy”.

They reveal their uncensored tapes to each other to see whether “they can gain a new perspective on their relationship”.

Channel 4 factual entertainment commissioning editor Becky Cadman said of the series: “Sex Tape promises a unique fly-on-the-wall look at relationships as they really happen including the good, the bad and the ugly.

“It’s an innovative new format that will hopefully help people recapture the romance in their relationship.”

Executive producer Gary Chippington said the show was a “ground-breaking series”.

“Sex Tape promises to be a perceptive, revealing and surprising social experiment offering a fascinating insight into intimacy,” he said.

Channel 4 previously aired Sex Box, in which couples discuss their feelings about their love life after having sex.

© Press Association 2018

