ITV shows bid farewell to South Bank location ahead of refurbishment

The broadcaster will be rebuilding new headquarters at its famous South Bank location.

Good Morning Britain’s presenting team pretended to steal the news desk as they gave their last broadcast from the studios where the show is filmed ahead of ITV’s refurbishment of its historic studios on London’s South Bank.

Today, Friday April 13, is the last day shows including GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will broadcast from the South Bank, where ITV has been located for around four decades.

Good Morning Britain presenters joke and move the news desk (REX)

From April 16, shows will air from a new location in White City, also home to various BBC broadcasts, while the South Bank is redeveloped.

Presenter Kate Garraway opened this morning’s show and joked: “You know what it’s like when you move house and you’ve got your little kind of emergency bag for the car… but anything outside of that we can’t find this morning”.

The show also saw weather reporter Laura Tobin present her first weather forecast since returning from maternity leave.

And breath! All done! My first weather forecast back @GMB after being on maternity leave! Oh, I felt so nervous #FirstDayBack It's so lovely to be back, I missed you all! pic.twitter.com/AbcHmmPJfo — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) April 13, 2018

She said: “I just really wanted to come back to this studio because my last day here wasn’t meant to be my last day here after Charlotte’s very early arrival. So I wanted to say goodbye to here and hello to everybody.”

Tobin’s baby daughter arrived three months before her due date last year.

She said: “She’s so good. She’s put on so much weight, she’s really big and fat now. She looks so much like my husband and nothing like me, she’s so beautiful.”

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton shared a farewell message as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford started the broadcast.

Watching @thismorning ! The last show in its studio by the Thames. Home to the show for over twenty years. Happy memories and my love to the whole team past and present. — FernBritton (@Fern_Britton) April 13, 2018

She tweeted: “Watching @thismorning ! The last show in its studio by the Thames. Home to the show for over twenty years. Happy memories and my love to the whole team past and present”.

Holmes and Langsford were joined by Rylan Clark-Neal and Alison Hammond as they reminisced over highlights from the last few years.

