Michael Sheen: I get mistaken for Simon Pegg

The pair both star in new horror movie Slaughterhouse Rulez.

The actors both star in new comedy horror movie Slaughterhouse Rulez.

Sheen, 49, speaking on the first episode of Zoe Ball On Saturday, jokes that one scene in the film was created “just to prove that we are two different people”.

“It was written especially together. I think it was just to prove we’re not the same person,” he tells the ITV show.

“Of course with CGI you could fake it!”

Sheen has also been working alongside Robert Downey Jr in the Doctor Dolittle remake, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is set in “exotic locations”.

“I thought, I’m going to get a bit of travel out of this… and then of course it’s all (filmed) at Pinewood… It’s all CGI these days. Let’s go back to the old days!” Sheen says.

Radio 1 DJ Greg James also joins the show following his Sport Relief challenge, saying he has “flashbacks” about being up a mountain and is suffering from “injured” hamstrings.

The broadcaster completed his bike and mountain challenge two weeks after he had to abandon it due to dangerous weather.

James reveals he had an unfortunate incident with what he thought was a misplaced microphone during the challenge.

“I thought someone had left the microphone on the floor and I was like, ‘Oh guys, you’ve forgotten some kit’.

“It was a frozen bit of human waste. That happened. It was horrific,” he says.

Zoe Ball On Saturday airs on April 14 on ITV at 8.30am.

